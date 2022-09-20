Stars including Jessie Ware, Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran and Queen Millz honoured the life of music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards at a fundraising gala in London.

Edwards, whose SBTV channel gave many of Britain's biggest musicians their break, died earlier this year at the age of 31.

The memorial concert was organised to raise funds for a trust that's been established in his name.

