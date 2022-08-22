Ming-Na Wen is perhaps best known for being the voice of Disney’s 1998 animation Mulan, about a legendary Chinese warrior, but she’s also starred in the medical drama ER and is now playing Fennec Shand in Star Wars’ The Book of Boba Fett. In an exclusive interview with BBC 100 Women she reflects on why she thinks Mulan is a feminist, her own experiences growing up as an Asian American and of typecasting in Hollywood.

Produced by BBC 100 Women

Local producers: Colleen Hagerty and Lara Hartzenbusch

Filmed by Luke Thomas

Edited by Lara Owen