A cartoon dog has become an unlikely role model for dads across the world with his fun-loving approach to modern parenting.

Bandit Heeler is the hugely-popular father figure in Bluey, an Australian children’s cartoon which has clocked up hundreds of millions of views across the world.

Series two launches on BBC iPlayer on 1 August and ahead of its release we spoke to Bluey-mad dad, Adam Ployd, who explains why the programme is his "favourite TV show" - and how Bandit represents "dad goals".

Video journalist: Kristian Johnson