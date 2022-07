Hundreds of people, including three members of Girls Aloud, gathered in Hyde Park on Sunday to take part in a memorial run for Sarah Harding.

The 39-year-old singer died in September a year after revealing she had breast cancer.

Cheryl said she still could not believe the death of her bandmate: "It doesn't feel like she's gone at all. To be honest, I've never experienced or anticipated this grief."

