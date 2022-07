Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in the new Hollywood film, Where the Crawdads Sing, released in UK cinemas on 22 July.

The Normal People star plays the lead role of Kya, a young woman who grows up in the North Carolina marshes. The film was snapped up by Reece Witherspoon’s production company after she read the book by Delia Owens.

BBC journalist Sophie van Brugen interviewed Edgar-Jones ahead of its release.