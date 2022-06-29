A Paul McCartney fan who fainted at his Glastonbury set has said she hopes to see her "hero" perform again someday - or even have a cup of tea with him.

Lisa Morris, from Bath, waited seven hours to secure a spot near the front for the set, but collapsed about 25 minutes into the performance at the Pyramid Stage.

She was then treated at the medical tent, where she was told she was on the verge of hypothermia.

Watch Paul McCartney's full set on BBC iPlayer