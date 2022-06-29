A couple who are soon to marry say their dreams came true when Chris Martin from Coldplay played their wedding dance song to them in a pub.

Hannah and Jeremy said they were surprised to see the star at The Stag Inn, Hinton, near Bath on Sunday.

When they mentioned they were planning their wedding and their first dance would be to Coldplay's A Sky Full of Stars, he jumped onto the piano.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.