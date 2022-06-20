Lightyear: Chris Evans and Taika Waititi speak to Newsround

Newsround viewers Hawaa and Leonardo speak to two of the cast members from Disney's Lightyear, Chris Evans and Taika Waititi.

Asking what it's like to play such an iconic role, would they ever go on a trip to space in real life and do aliens exist?

Take a look at what they had to say.