Johnny Depp's defamation court case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, has concluded after six weeks, with the jury awarding the actor $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages.

He was also awarded $5m in punitive damages. Jurors also found that Depp had defamed Heard through his attorney and awarded her $2m. The trial was livestreamed online and watched by millions of viewers worldwide.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.