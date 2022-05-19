Cruise among stars gathering at the Cannes Film Festival

Stars are flocking to the French Riviera for the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Hollywood heavyweight Tom Cruise is attending the event for the first in 30 years for the premiere of his newest movie, Top Gun: Maverick.

A long awaited sequel to the 80s’ hit Top Gun, it’s been 36 years since the last time Cruise played the iconic role of US Navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.