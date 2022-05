The UK's biggest ever EuroMillions lottery winners have been revealed as a couple from Gloucester who scooped £184m.

Joe and Jess Thwaite won a record-breaking £184,262,899 with a lucky dip last week.

Jess, 44, and Joe, 49, said that they struggled to get a phone signal when claiming their win.

The previous record was held by an anonymous winner, who banked £170m in October 2019.