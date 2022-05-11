Ukrainian fans have been celebrating in Turin, as folk-rap band the Kalush Orchestra qualified for Eurovision's final on Saturday.

Support for the band has swelled since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, and tonight's semi-final victory has cemented their position as favourites to win the competition.

