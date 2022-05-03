The Met Gala, one of fashion's biggest events, has rolled out the red carpet in New York for some of the world's biggest stars.

The annual party raises millions of pounds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, with tables going for up to $300,000 (£239,000).

This year's dress code of "gilded glamour" has been criticised online, with many noting most American families are contending with the highest inflation in four decades and a shrinking economy.