The Wanted star Tom Parker has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, the British boy band have announced.

The singer told fans in October 2020 that he had an inoperable tumour.

The band said they were "devastated" by Parker's death and that they were with him and his family at his side when he died.

The star spoke exclusively to BBC Breakfast last year ahead of a special Stand Up to Cancer Concert.