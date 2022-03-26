CODA is one of the most hotly-tipped films for Best Picture at the Oscars. Short for Child of Deaf Adults, the film features a deaf family with a hearing child who wants to sing.

Troy Kotsur, one of the stars of the movie, used to teach acting at Marlton School in Los Angeles for students that are deaf or hard of hearing. After his Oscar nomination, he went back to hold an improv class.

The BBC's Culture Editor, Katie Razzall, spoke to Troy and writer and director, Sian Heder - who's nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay - about the impact the movie has had on deaf culture.