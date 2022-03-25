Michael Bublé has two of the UK’s best-selling albums of all time, with Crazy Love and Christmas both racking up sales of more than three million. But the Canadian star still wants more.

His latest album, Higher, released on 25 March, features collaborations with Sir Paul McCartney and Willie Nelson, as well as covers of tracks by the likes of Bob Dylan and Barry White.

