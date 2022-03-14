A schoolgirl who wrote to Disney to ask for more heroines who wear glasses has enjoyed a night out at the Bafta Film Awards in London.

The director of hit film Encanto invited Lowri to the Baftas ceremony when they both appeared on BBC Breakfast last week.

Jared Bush said his film and its main character Mirabel, who wears glasses, was already in production when he read Lowri's letter in 2019, but he couldn't tell her at the time.

Encanto won the Bafta for best animated film.