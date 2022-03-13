Stephen Graham and Benedict Cumberbatch were seen on the red carpet at the Bafta Awards 2022 wearing badges and ribbons in the national colours of Ukraine.

Cumberbatch, who is nominated for best actor for the western film Power of the Dog, told the BBC he was "standing in solidarity with brothers and sisters in Ukraine" but said more was needed than "small gestures".

Stephen Graham added it was "vital" to show solidarity for what the people of Ukraine were going through.