The director of Disney hit Encanto, Jared Bush, has invited a schoolgirl who wrote a letter to Disney to create a character with glasses to join him at the Bafta film awards.

Lowri previously said it was "crazy" someone at Disney had seen her letter and agreed.

The gobsmacked 12-year-old struggled to speak after receiving the invite and nodded vigorously before BBC Breakfast presenter Jon Kay stepped in and said: "I think that is a yes."

The awards take place on Sunday at London's Royal Albert Hall.