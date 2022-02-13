Self-taught magician leaves celebrities stunned

Street magician Billy Menezes says his favourite thing is using his tricks to make people smile while he's out and about.

The 18-year-old from Hackney, east London, can often be spotted with a pack of cards and occasionally posts videos of his encounters on social media.

Billy hopes to change young people’s perspectives of magic and says it’s very different to pulling rabbits out of hats.

From impressing Dua Lipa to confusing Rita Ora, he’s quickly gained interest from celebrities and brands as he continues his magical career.

Video by Jamie Moreland

