Encanto songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda speaks to Radio 4's Today programme about the success of the film, which includes eight of his original songs.

'We Don't Talk About Bruno' made it to number 1 in the UK Top 40, making it the first original Disney song to do so.

Despite the success of the song, it has not been nominated for an Oscar - Disney predicted another song from the film would stand a better chance, and put it forward instead.