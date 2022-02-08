The rudiments of life by Rudimental's Locksmith

Leon Locksmith Rolle has played to sell out audiences at Wembley as part of the band Rudimental.

Had life taken a different turn however, he could have been playing football there instead, having being part of Arsenal’s youth team and playing semi-professionally as an adult.

It is just one of the stories he shares in his new book, About This Boy, which charts his troubled teen years, in the hope of helping others. The BBC followed him as he met up with one of his mentors growing up at his old youth club in Hackney.

