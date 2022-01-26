Charlotte Casiraghi, a niece of Prince Albert of Monaco, opened the Chanel Haute Couture show by riding her horse around the catwalk in Paris.

The accomplished show jumper and Chanel ambassador trotted down the runway wearing a riding jacket made by the fashion brand.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android