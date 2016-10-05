Beach Boys star Brian Wilson looks back at his life in new film
With songs including California Girls, Good Vibrations and God Only Knows, Brian Wilson and his band The Beach Boys took Californian surf music and made it famous around the world.
Later this year he turns 80 and a new cinema documentary called Long Promised Road looks back on his life - including the hard times and his long struggle with serious mental health problems.
Watch Brian's only British TV interview - with BBC Breakfast's entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson.