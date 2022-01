PinkPantheress, the 20-year-old singer from Bath, has been named as this year's winner of the BBC Sound Of poll.

Every year a panel of independent industry insiders vote on their predictions of who will make it big in the music world in the coming year.

Past winners of the competition, which is now in its 20th year, include Adele and Stormzy.

More on this: Mysterious singer PinkPantheress wins BBC Sound Of 2022