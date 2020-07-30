Watch the Hollywood actor James Franco admit to having sex with students from his acting school.

Speaking on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Podcast, he said he "did sleep with students" while teaching, but admits that he should not have done it.

When challenged about the influence of his fame and status on the students, Franco responded: "At the time my thinking was, if it's consensual, OK."

The 43-year-old agreed to pay $2.2m (£1.6m) in July after being sued for engaging in "sexually-charged behaviour towards female students".

More on this story: James Franco admits sleeping with students