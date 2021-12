A long-lost episode of Morecambe and Wise is set to be broadcast in colour for the first time on Christmas Day.

The footage was found by Eric Morecambe's son Gary in the attic of his mother's house.

Dating from 1970, the tape of the show had been wiped by the BBC so the expensive tape could be re-used.

The episode of the Morecambe and Wise Show will be broadcast on Christmas Day on BBC Two at 19:45 GMT.