British actor John Cleese has ended a pre-recorded BBC World News interview that covered cancel culture around comedy and his upcoming stand-up tour in Asia.

Afterwards, the Monty Python star tweeted that he intended to formally complain over the "deception, dishonesty and tone" of the exchange with BBC presenter Karishma Vaswani.

A BBC spokeswoman said it was a "fair and appropriate interview".

