With the Strictly final around the corner, it’s been a year of firsts for the show, with the first deaf contestant and the first male pairing.

The duo of John Whaite and Johannes Radebe follow last year's first same-sex team of Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, who had to pull out because of Covid-19.

The impact has tangoed off the Strictly dance floor and into venues across the country, with many seeing a surge in people wanting to sign up for classes and competitions.

The BBC's Sophie van Brugen visited the Bishopsgate Institute in London to meet some of those who have caught the dancing bug.