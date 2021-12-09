Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: ‘I want to say what I think’

For many, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie became famous when her TED Talk, "We should all be feminists", was featured in Beyoncé's song Flawless, but her books have been translated into more than 30 languages around the world.

In an exclusive BBC 100 Women interview, the acclaimed Nigerian writer talks about the responsibilities that come with being seen as an feminist "icon" by many, and shares her thoughts on "cancel culture" and what she sees as "language orthodoxy" around trans women.

She also tells the BBC's Catherine Byaruhanga about her newest writing - a book that deals with the very personal grief of losing her father in 2020 and why she has chosen to be so open about this time in her life.

Find out who else is on the BBC 100 Women list, and follow the season of stories on women around the world.

Interview by Catherine Byaruhanga. Produced by Georgina Pearce and Valeria Perasso. Edited by Holly Stimson.