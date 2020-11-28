Rebel Wilson made a name for herself as one of Hollywood's top comedy actresses after appearing in the 2011 box-office hit Bridesmaids and the successful Pitch Perfect franchise.

Now a producer and director, she's been named one of the BBC's 100 Women of 2021.

In an exclusive BBC interview, Rebel reflects on her decision to lose weight during her "year of health", what it means to be the "funny fat girl" in Hollywood, and her own personal struggles with fertility.

Interview by Nomia Iqbal.

Produced by Valeria Perasso and Rebecca Thorn.

Filmed by Peter Murtaugh.

Edited by Holly Stimson.