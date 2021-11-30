Why France is declaring Josephine Baker a national hero

France is honouring the US-born 20th Century singer and activist Josephine Baker with a place in the Pantheon on Tuesday.

She’s the first black woman to be remembered in the resting place of France’s national heroes, through her work on civil rights and for the Resistance during the Second World War.

Producers: Marianne Baisnee and Paul Pradier

Video: Laurene Casseville

