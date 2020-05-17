Actor Brian Cox first got his first taste of performing at the age of three, when his dad encouraged him to sing on a makeshift stage.

Speaking to Andrew Marr ahead of the publication of his memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, he said:

"It was always there from a boy, my dad used to put me on the coal bunker at the age of three and I would do Al Jolson impersonations at New Year. I always remember the sensation of the people in the room."