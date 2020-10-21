Sarah Jayne Dunn has told BBC News she was "shocked and disappointed" at being dropped from Hollyoaks after uploading pictures of herself to adult subscription site OnlyFans.

The actress, who first appeared on the soap in 1996, says she posted the images to take back control after seeing how photographs of her have been used elsewhere.

A spokesperson from the show told the BBC: "Hollyoaks is a youth-facing drama with many young viewers, who follow our cast very closely, both in the soap and outside of it.

"We take our responsibility to our young audience very seriously and therefore the show does not allow any Hollyoaks cast members to be active on certain 18+ websites."