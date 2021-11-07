Henry Lau: From K-Pop to Pop Art

After quitting K-Pop boy band Super Junior M, Henry Lau has had a successful solo career as a musician, producer and actor. Now he’s also put paint to paper to create works of art.

Henry’s work is currently hanging at Knightsbridge’s Arx gallery, but before that formed part of a Saatchi gallery show. Unable to travel, Henry’s first glimpse of that exhibition was via Zoom as he talked through each piece with the BBC’s Alex Stanger.

