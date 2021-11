After quitting K-Pop boy band Super Junior M, Henry Lau has had a successful solo career as a musician, producer and actor. Now he’s also put paint to paper to create works of art.

Henry’s work is currently hanging at Knightsbridge’s Arx gallery, but before that formed part of a Saatchi gallery show.

Unable to travel, Henry’s first glimpse of that exhibition was via video chat as he talked through each piece with the BBC’s Alex Stanger.