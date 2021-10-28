Ruth Negga on 'passing as white' movie

Ruth Negga stars in Passing, a film which follows two black women living in 1920s New York. One of them, Clare Kendry played by Negga, "passes" for white and has a white husband who doesn't know she's black. Based on the 1929 book by Nella Larsen, the film received rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film's director Rebecca Hall and star Negga tell BBC News why their film feels so relevant for today's audiences.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.