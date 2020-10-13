The winner of this year's Nobel Prize for Literature says he thought the phone call telling him he'd won was a cold caller.

Luckily, Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah was persuaded not to hang up.

Speaking to the BBC's Ros Atkins, he says he was making a cup of tea when the phone rang, telling the caller: "Come on, get out of here! Leave me alone."

Read more: Abdulrazak Gurnah wins Nobel Prize for Literature