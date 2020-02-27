Aged 25, Randall Goosby has been hailed as the rising star of classical music.

The violinist performed at the 9/11 memorial ceremony this month and has been described as an artist who is "shaping the future of music".

He is currently touring the UK with music from his first album Roots, a compilation of work composed predominantly by black artists.

The BBC spoke to him just before the tour kicked off with a concert at St David’s Hall in Cardiff.