The latest James Bond, No Time To Die, was delayed due to Covid three separate times.

The stars of the movie are finally hitting the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday evening.

Daniel Craig, in the titular role of James Bond, spoke to the BBC's Lizo Mzimba.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android