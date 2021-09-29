What do Cara Delevingne, Andy Serkis, Richard Curtis and Taika Waititi all have in common? They are just some of the celebrities turning their environmental concerns into comics.

It is all the idea of Paul Goodenough, a writer and producer who has spent the last two years leading a campaign pairing stars with eco-experts and comic book writers and animators. The strips they then develop are published online every month, as part of Rewriting Extinction, a campaign raising awareness.

Money from the project go to conservation charities such as Greenpeace and Born Free.

Video journalist: Alex Stanger