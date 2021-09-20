Emmy Awards 2021: The Crown and Ted Lasso win big

The Netflix drama The Crown and the Apple TV Plus comedy Ted Lasso were the stars of the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. It is the first in-person event held by America's TV academy since the pandemic. Other notable winners included Michaela Coel, outstanding writing for a limited series for her drama I May Destroy You, and Kate Winslet for her work as lead actress in Mare of Easttown.

