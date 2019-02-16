John Challis, best known for playing Boycie in Only Fools and Horses, has died aged 79.

His family said he died "peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer".

They said he "leaves a great legacy of work that will continue to bring pleasure and smiles for many years to come".

Challis played the unscrupulous second-hand car dealer Terrance Aubrey "Boycie" Boyce in the TV sitcom.

The BBC's Lizo Mzimba takes a look back at Challis' career.

Available to UK viewers only.

Read more: Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis dies aged 79