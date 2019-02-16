Only Fools and Horses' Boycie actor John Challis dies
John Challis, best known for playing Boycie in Only Fools and Horses, has died aged 79.
His family said he died "peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer".
They said he "leaves a great legacy of work that will continue to bring pleasure and smiles for many years to come".
Challis played the unscrupulous second-hand car dealer Terrance Aubrey "Boycie" Boyce in the TV sitcom.
The BBC's Lizo Mzimba takes a look back at Challis' career.
