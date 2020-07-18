Morgan Bullock from Richmond, Virginia, has stepped into her dream role with acclaimed Irish dancing show, Riverdance.

Days after her lockdown TikTok video went viral, Padraic Moyles, dance director of Riverdance, invited her to join the show.

BBC News went to meet her before her performance at Milton Keynes Theatre.

Filmed by Alex Stanger.

Produced and edited by Claudia Redmond.