Naomi Campbell on being a mother: I have a dream child
British supermodel Naomi Campbell has spoken about being a first-time mother.
In an exclusive interview with BBC HARDtalk, she told Zeinab Badawi: "I'm really lucky, I think I have a dream child."
Ms Campbell, 51, made the surprise announcement in May, and said she hoped her daughter would follow her example of being a strong woman, and her famously meticulous cleanliness routine.
Read more: Supermodel Campbell becomes mum to baby girl
