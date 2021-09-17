The supermodel and businesswoman Naomi Campbell has spoken of her sorrow over the rift between the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex.

She told Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi she was sad to watch the Oprah Winfrey interview with Harry and Meghan earlier this year.

"For me knowing Princess Diana, to see that her two boys were not on good terms, as a mother, that is the last thing you want to happen with your boys.

"She is no longer here. That is her legacy, is her two boys, you don't want to see that happen," she said.

Ms Campbell has just been named an ambassador for the Queen's Commonwealth Trust in Her Majesty's platinum jubilee year.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Friday 17 September 2021 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and afterwards on BBCiPlayer (UK only).