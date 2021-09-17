Tom Parker from boy band The Wanted says he refuses to let cancer dominate his life, almost a year on from being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The star was speaking exclusively to BBC Breakfast ahead of a special Stand Up to Cancer Concert on Monday.

The fundraiser at the Royal Albert Hall will feature Ed Sheeran, Liam Payne and McFly as well as the first appearance for more than seven years by The Wanted.