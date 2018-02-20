Record producer Pete Waterman has paid tribute to Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding, who has died at 39.

He described Harding as "what every record producer, A&R, talent or record company wished for".

Waterman was a judge on Popstars: The Rivals, the 2002 reality TV competition that put together Girls Aloud.

Speaking to BBC News, he recalled a memory of Harding that he'll never forget from the show.