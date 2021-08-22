Wales' largest music festival, Green Man, has returned for the first time since Covid - with 25,000 people in attendance.

Tickets sold out within minutes when they came out in May despite the organisers, at the time, not knowing if it would be able to go ahead.

Mass gatherings - including festivals and gigs - had been banned in Wales since the first lockdown began in March 2020.

Now in its 19th year, Green Man has been estimated to contribute £15m annually to the Welsh economy.

