Drag Race UK: Meet the class of season three

The 12 queens of RuPaul's Drag Race UK season three have been revealed, and they include the show's first female queen - Victoria Scone.

The 27-year-old from Cardiff is known as an 'AFAB' (assigned female at birth) queen and says she's constantly faced criticism for not being a "proper drag queen".

Also taking part is Choriza May, a drag queen from Spain who's now living in Newcastle and Veronica Green, 35, who's back for a second chance after she had to leave season two because of a positive Covid-19 test.

Newsbeat has spoken to all 12 queens who are taking part in the new series.

